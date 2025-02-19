Insider Purchase: Insider at $BST Buys 24,000 Shares

Tony Kim, an insider at $BST, bought 24,000 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $931,387. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 331.0%. Following this trade, they now own 31,250 shares of this class of $BST stock.

$BST Insider Trading Activity

$BST insiders have traded $BST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY KIM purchased 24,000 shares for an estimated $931,387

STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 30 shares for an estimated $1,093

$BST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $BST stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

