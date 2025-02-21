Insider Purchase: Insider at $BST Buys 10,264 Shares

Tony Kim, an insider at $BST, bought 10,264 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $398,037. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 32.8%. Following this trade, they now own 41,514 shares of this class of $BST stock.
$BST Insider Trading Activity
$BST insiders have traded $BST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TONY KIM has made 2 purchases buying 34,264 shares for an estimated $1,329,425 and 0 sales.
- STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 30 shares for an estimated $1,093
$BST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $BST stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 1607 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 178,460 shares (+87.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,524,497
- CLARO ADVISORS LLC removed 144,842 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,295,423
- KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. added 135,891 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,968,174
- NINE MASTS CAPITAL LTD removed 106,028 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,876,383
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 43,131 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,576,869
- FLOW STATE INVESTMENTS, L.P. removed 31,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,133,796
- SHAKER FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC removed 29,106 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,064,115
