Insider Purchase: Insider at $BMN Buys 1,250 Shares

Christian Romaglino, an insider at $BMN, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $29,987. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 37.9%. Following this trade, they now own 4,551 shares of this class of $BMN stock.

$BMN Insider Trading Activity

$BMN insiders have traded $BMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN ROMAGLINO purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $29,987

STAYCE D. HARRIS purchased 40 shares for an estimated $988

$BMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $BMN stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

