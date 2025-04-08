Insider Purchase: Insider at $APO Buys 607,725 Shares

2018 GST Trust LB, an insider at $APO, bought 607,725 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $67,697,526. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4331.9%. Following this trade, they now own 621,754 shares of this class of $APO stock.

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 2,107,725 shares for an estimated $312,175,553 .

. JAMES C ZELTER (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,950,874 .

. SCOTT KLEINMAN (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,835,230 .

. 2018 GST TRUST LB purchased 607,725 shares for an estimated $67,697,526

MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,391,062 .

. WHITNEY CHATTERJEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,074,851 .

. LOUIS-JACQUES TANGUY (Chief Acct. Off. & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $441,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 578 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APO forecast page.

$APO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $APO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $188.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Etinenne Ricard from BMO Capital set a target price of $157.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $164.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $174.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $155.0 on 11/06/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.