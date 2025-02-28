Insider Purchase: Insider at $AESI Buys 32,155 Shares

GREGORY M SHEPARD, an insider at $AESI, bought 32,155 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $612,231. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 7,651,210 shares of this class of $AESI stock.

$AESI Insider Trading Activity

$AESI insiders have traded $AESI stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEN M BRIGHAM (Executive Chairman) purchased 217,391 shares for an estimated $4,999,993

BRIAN ANTHONY LEVEILLE has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $4,581,950 .

. GREGORY M SHEPARD has made 9 purchases buying 148,013 shares for an estimated $2,863,670 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD W SCHMIDT sold 116,500 shares for an estimated $2,758,720

STACY HOCK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 54,284 shares for an estimated $1,169,706.

$AESI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $AESI stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

