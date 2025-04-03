Insider Purchase: General Counsel and Secretary of $SMA Buys 1,000 Shares

Nicholas Look, the General Counsel and Secretary of $SMA, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $30,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,000 shares of this class of $SMA stock.

$SMA Insider Trading Activity

$SMA insiders have traded $SMA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAYNE JOHNSON (President and CIO) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

HAROLD PERRY purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $90,000

NICHOLAS LOOK (General Counsel and Secretary) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

