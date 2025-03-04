Insider Purchase: General Counsel and Secretary of $MRP Buys 638 Shares

Rachel Presa, the General Counsel and Secretary of $MRP, bought 638 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $14,538. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 638 shares of this class of $MRP stock.

$MRP Insider Trading Activity

$MRP insiders have traded $MRP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARREN RICHMAN (See Remarks) has made 3 purchases buying 265,000 shares for an estimated $6,001,504 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARETT ROSENBLUM (See Remarks) purchased 5,900 shares for an estimated $134,741

ROBERT NITKIN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 3,225 shares for an estimated $75,954

CARLOS A MIGOYA purchased 3,389 shares for an estimated $74,564

MATTHEW B. GORSON purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $56,475

RACHEL PRESA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 992 shares for an estimated $22,620 and 0 sales.

