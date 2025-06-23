Insider Purchase: Founder and CEO of $DOMO Buys 13,025 Shares

Joshua G James, the Founder and CEO of $DOMO, bought 13,025 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $165,896. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,079,972 shares of this class of $DOMO stock.
$DOMO Insider Trading Activity
$DOMO insiders have traded $DOMO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL DAVID III DANIEL purchased 120,000 shares for an estimated $772,452
- JOSHUA G JAMES (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 90,325 shares for an estimated $668,068 and 0 sales.
- DAVID R JOLLEY sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $207,855
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DOMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $DOMO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 751,583 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,832,284
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 584,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,533,989
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 460,917 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,576,715
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 441,406 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,125,154
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 286,341 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,222,006
- CEERA INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 212,910 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,402
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 169,931 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,318,664
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DOMO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DOMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $8.5 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.