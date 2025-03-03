Insider Purchase: Executive V.P. of $DTM Buys 170 Shares

Jeffrey A Jewell, the Executive V.P. of $DTM, bought 170 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $16,436. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 64,165 shares of this class of $DTM stock.
$DTM Insider Trading Activity
$DTM insiders have traded $DTM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY A JEWELL (Executive V.P., CFO) purchased 170 shares for an estimated $16,436
$DTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $DTM stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,046,943 shares (+2133.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,527,542
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 1,574,705 shares (+2783.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,572,918
- ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,571,554 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,259,614
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,129,279 shares (+504.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,284,210
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,572,500
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 695,896 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,192,939
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 683,744 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,984,665
