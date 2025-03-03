Insider Purchase: Executive V.P. of $DTM Buys 170 Shares

Jeffrey A Jewell, the Executive V.P. of $DTM, bought 170 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $16,436. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 64,165 shares of this class of $DTM stock.

$DTM Insider Trading Activity

$DTM insiders have traded $DTM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY A JEWELL (Executive V.P., CFO) purchased 170 shares for an estimated $16,436

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $DTM stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.