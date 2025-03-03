News & Insights

Stocks
DTM

Insider Purchase: Executive V.P. of $DTM Buys 170 Shares

March 03, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jeffrey A Jewell, the Executive V.P. of $DTM, bought 170 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $16,436. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 64,165 shares of this class of $DTM stock.

$DTM Insider Trading Activity

$DTM insiders have traded $DTM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY A JEWELL (Executive V.P., CFO) purchased 170 shares for an estimated $16,436

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 285 institutional investors add shares of $DTM stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,046,943 shares (+2133.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,527,542
  • BLACKSTONE INC. added 1,574,705 shares (+2783.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,572,918
  • ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,571,554 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,259,614
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,129,279 shares (+504.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,284,210
  • ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,572,500
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 695,896 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,192,939
  • MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 683,744 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,984,665

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.