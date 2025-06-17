Stocks

Insider Purchase: Executive VP and CFO/COO of $PTN Buys 1,500 Shares

June 17, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

STEPHEN T WILLS, the Executive VP and CFO/COO of $PTN, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $225,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,640,756 shares of this class of $PTN stock.

$PTN Insider Trading Activity

$PTN insiders have traded $PTN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CARL SPANA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $225,000,000
  • STEPHEN T WILLS (Executive VP and CFO/COO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $225,000,000
  • ALAN W DUNTON purchased 200 shares for an estimated $4,000,000
  • ROBERT K JR DEVEER purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $10,180

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $PTN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.