Insider Purchase: Executive VP and CFO/COO of $PTN Buys 1,500 Shares

STEPHEN T WILLS, the Executive VP and CFO/COO of $PTN, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $225,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,640,756 shares of this class of $PTN stock.
$PTN Insider Trading Activity
$PTN insiders have traded $PTN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL SPANA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $225,000,000
- STEPHEN T WILLS (Executive VP and CFO/COO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $225,000,000
- ALAN W DUNTON purchased 200 shares for an estimated $4,000,000
- ROBERT K JR DEVEER purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $10,180
$PTN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $PTN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $582,900
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 321,231 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,245
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 175,136 shares (+568.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,086
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 108,313 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,135
- UBS GROUP AG removed 73,012 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,558
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 66,978 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,041
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 57,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,847
