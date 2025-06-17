Insider Purchase: Executive VP and CFO/COO of $PTN Buys 1,500 Shares

STEPHEN T WILLS, the Executive VP and CFO/COO of $PTN, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $225,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,640,756 shares of this class of $PTN stock.

$PTN Insider Trading Activity

$PTN insiders have traded $PTN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL SPANA (President and CEO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $225,000,000

STEPHEN T WILLS (Executive VP and CFO/COO) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $225,000,000

ALAN W DUNTON purchased 200 shares for an estimated $4,000,000

ROBERT K JR DEVEER purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $10,180

$PTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $PTN stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

