Insider Purchase: Executive Vice President of $GTN Buys 12,500 Shares

Jeffrey R Gignac, the Executive Vice President of $GTN, bought 12,500 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $46,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 644,599 shares of this class of $GTN stock.

$GTN Insider Trading Activity

$GTN insiders have traded $GTN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL MCTEAR sold 17,780 shares for an estimated $67,019

RICHARD LEE BOGER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $61,552

JEFFREY R GIGNAC (Executive Vice President, CFO) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $46,000

$GTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $GTN stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

