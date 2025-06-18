Insider Purchase: Executive Vice President of $GIII Buys 23,076 Shares

Jeffrey David Goldfarb, the Executive Vice President of $GIII, bought 23,076 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $492,211. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 587,132 shares of this class of $GIII stock.

$GIII Insider Trading Activity

$GIII insiders have traded $GIII stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY DAVID GOLDFARB (Executive Vice President) purchased 23,076 shares for an estimated $492,211

$GIII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $GIII stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

