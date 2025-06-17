Stocks
COP

Insider Purchase: Executive Vice President of $COP Buys 5,300 Shares

June 17, 2025 — 12:00 pm EDT

KIRK L. JOHNSON, the Executive Vice President of $COP, bought 5,300 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $499,472. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 57.4%. Following this trade, they now own 14,527 shares of this class of $COP stock.

$COP Insider Trading Activity

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • R A WALKER purchased 10,400 shares for an estimated $1,017,160
  • KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472
  • ARJUN N MURTI purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $239,674

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,089 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$COP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $136.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $116.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 01/30/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $132.0 on 01/14/2025

