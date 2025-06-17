Insider Purchase: Executive Vice President of $COP Buys 5,300 Shares

KIRK L. JOHNSON, the Executive Vice President of $COP, bought 5,300 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $499,472. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 57.4%. Following this trade, they now own 14,527 shares of this class of $COP stock.

$COP Insider Trading Activity

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R A WALKER purchased 10,400 shares for an estimated $1,017,160

KIRK L. JOHNSON (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,300 shares for an estimated $499,472

ARJUN N MURTI purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $239,674

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,089 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 1,196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 04/11, 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COP forecast page.

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $136.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $116.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $132.0 on 01/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.