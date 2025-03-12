Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $SUNS Buys 69 Shares

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM, the Executive Chairman of $SUNS, bought 69 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $745. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 2,434,282 shares of this class of $SUNS stock.

$SUNS Insider Trading Activity

$SUNS insiders have traded $SUNS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM (Executive Chairman) has made 6 purchases buying 1,112,682 shares for an estimated $13,485,467 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. FAGAN has made 2 purchases buying 4,019 shares for an estimated $52,951 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER C FRANK purchased 4,400 shares for an estimated $49,720

