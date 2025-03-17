Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $SUNS Buys 50,000 Shares

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM, the Executive Chairman of $SUNS, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $551,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 2,543,289 shares of this class of $SUNS stock.

$SUNS Insider Trading Activity

$SUNS insiders have traded $SUNS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM (Executive Chairman) has made 9 purchases buying 1,211,689 shares for an estimated $14,577,544 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. FAGAN has made 2 purchases buying 4,019 shares for an estimated $52,951 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER C FRANK purchased 4,400 shares for an estimated $49,720

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SUNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SUNS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SUNS forecast page.

$SUNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SUNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $14.5 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Gaurav Mehta from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 01/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.