Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $SBGI Buys 53,126 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

March 06, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

DAVID D SMITH, the Executive Chairman of $SBGI, bought 53,126 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $729,287. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.2%. Following this trade, they now own 698,690 shares of this class of $SBGI stock.

$SBGI Insider Trading Activity

$SBGI insiders have traded $SBGI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID D SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 121,832 shares for an estimated $1,694,491 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $SBGI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


