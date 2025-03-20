Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $SBGI Buys 4,638 Shares

DAVID D SMITH, the Executive Chairman of $SBGI, bought 4,638 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $73,744. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 967,589 shares of this class of $SBGI stock.

$SBGI Insider Trading Activity

$SBGI insiders have traded $SBGI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 9 purchases buying 360,435 shares for an estimated $5,158,558 and 0 sales.

$SBGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $SBGI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SBGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

