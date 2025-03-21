Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $pm2c#xro Buys 4,616 Shares

DAVID D SMITH, the Executive Chairman of $pm2c#xro, bought 4,616 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $75,897. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 972,205 shares of this class of $pm2c#xro stock.

$pm2c#xro Insider Trading Activity

$pm2c#xro insiders have traded $pm2c#xro stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $pm2c#xro stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D SMITH (Executive Chairman) purchased 4,616 shares for an estimated $75,897

