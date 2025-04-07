Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $NWTG Buys 32,500 Shares

GREGOR ALASDAIR CAMPBELL, the Executive Chairman of $NWTG, bought 32,500 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $98,150. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 943.7%. Following this trade, they now own 35,944 shares of this class of $NWTG stock.

$NWTG Insider Trading Activity

$NWTG insiders have traded $NWTG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGOR ALASDAIR CAMPBELL (Executive Chairman) purchased 32,500 shares for an estimated $98,150

