Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $MG Buys 10,000 Shares

Manuel N. Stamatakis, the Executive Chairman of $MG, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $77,100. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 384,299 shares of this class of $MG stock.
$MG Insider Trading Activity
$MG insiders have traded $MG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS DEBENEDICTIS has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $198,768 and 0 sales.
- MANUEL N. STAMATAKIS (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $176,600 and 0 sales.
$MG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MG stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 659,408 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,976,536
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 283,509 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,999,525
- INVESCO LTD. added 243,175 shares (+521.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,572,791
- PRICE JENNIFER C. removed 150,341 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,362,089
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 131,798 shares (+45.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,394,422
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 121,783 shares (+703.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,288,464
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 107,500 shares (+69.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,137,350
