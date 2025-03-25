Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $LSAK Buys 600 Shares

Ali Mazanderani, the Executive Chairman of $LSAK, bought 600 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $2,784. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 375,494 shares of this class of $LSAK stock.
$LSAK Insider Trading Activity
$LSAK insiders have traded $LSAK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALI MAZANDERANI (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 22,390 shares for an estimated $106,286 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LSAK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LSAK stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTREPID FAMILY OFFICE LLC added 129,896 shares (+120.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $707,933
- STATE STREET CORP removed 102,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $510,835
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 51,578 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,100
- ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC removed 39,236 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,836
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 18,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,939
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 17,481 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,271
- UBS GROUP AG added 16,596 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,448
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.