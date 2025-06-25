Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $HURC Buys 2,000 Shares

MICHAEL DOAR, the Executive Chairman of $HURC, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $31,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 219,460 shares of this class of $HURC stock.

$HURC Insider Trading Activity

$HURC insiders have traded $HURC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. POLAR has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,998 shares for an estimated $482,338 .

. MICHAEL DOAR (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $94,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HAIQUYNH JAMISON (Corporate Controller) has made 2 purchases buying 620 shares for an estimated $8,968 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD R. PORTER purchased 500 shares for an estimated $7,355

$HURC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $HURC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HURC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HURC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.

