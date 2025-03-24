Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $EU Buys 35,000 Shares

WILLIAM M SHERIFF, the Executive Chairman of $EU, bought 35,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $57,935. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.6%. Following this trade, they now own 2,270,055 shares of this class of $EU stock.
$EU Insider Trading Activity
$EU insiders have traded $EU stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M SHERIFF (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $97,935 and 1 sale selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $85,094.
- DENNIS STOVER purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $4,710
$EU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $EU stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,011,198 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,858,185
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,943,731 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,628,122
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 1,404,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,788,686
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,001,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,414,552
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC added 899,901 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,068,662
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 702,619 shares (+118.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,395,930
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 700,000 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,387,000
