Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $CLAR Buys 10,394 Shares

WARREN B KANDERS, the Executive Chairman of $CLAR, bought 10,394 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $36,169. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 4,155,326 shares of this class of $CLAR stock.
$CLAR Insider Trading Activity
$CLAR insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLAS SOKOLOW purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $89,876
- WARREN B KANDERS (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 11,399 shares for an estimated $39,686 and 0 sales.
$CLAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $CLAR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 475,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,143,138
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 358,390 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,616,338
- PARTHENON LLC added 263,260 shares (+394.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $987,225
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 254,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,149,612
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 164,211 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $615,791
- M&T BANK CORP removed 149,622 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $561,082
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 141,775 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $531,656
$CLAR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLAR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Koranda from Roth Capital set a target price of $3.5 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025
