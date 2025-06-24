Insider Purchase: Executive Chairman of $CLAR Buys 10,394 Shares

WARREN B KANDERS, the Executive Chairman of $CLAR, bought 10,394 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $36,169. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 4,155,326 shares of this class of $CLAR stock.

$CLAR Insider Trading Activity

$CLAR insiders have traded $CLAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLAS SOKOLOW purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $89,876

WARREN B KANDERS (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 11,399 shares for an estimated $39,686 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $CLAR stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CLAR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CLAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Koranda from Roth Capital set a target price of $3.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Lake Street set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.