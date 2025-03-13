Insider Purchase: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD of $BYON Buys 19,193 Shares

MARCUS LEMONIS, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD of $BYON, bought 19,193 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $96,540. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.4%. Following this trade, they now own 456,151 shares of this class of $BYON stock.

$BYON Insider Trading Activity

$BYON insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) has made 3 purchases buying 247,606 shares for an estimated $1,596,531 and 0 sales.

$BYON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BYON stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

