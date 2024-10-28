Insider Purchase: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD of Beyond Inc (BYON) Buys 156,985 Shares

MARCUS LEMONIS, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD of Beyond Inc ($BYON), bought 156,985 shares of the company on 10-27-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 75.3%. Following this trade, they now own 365,530 shares of Beyond Inc stock.

Beyond Inc Insider Trading Activity

Beyond Inc insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases, buying 195,632 shares and 0 sales.

WILLIAM BENJAMIN JR NETTLES sold 10,412 shares.

JOSEPH J JR TABACCO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 22,400 shares and 0 sales.

BARCLAY F CORBUS purchased 5,000 shares.

JOANNA CATHERINE BURKEY sold 610 shares.

ROBERT JACOB SHAPIRO purchased 2,000 shares.

Beyond Inc Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of Beyond Inc stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $BYON Stock?

The bull case for Beyond Inc. ($BYON) hinges on its recent return to customer growth, with a 9% year-over-year increase in active customers, signaling a rebound after three years of decline. The company has shown sales growth of 6% from 2019 to 2022 and is positioning itself for further growth, projecting high single-digit sales increases in 2024 and low double digits in 2025, alongside expectations for improved profitability as EBITDA margins are anticipated to turn positive. This optimism is supported by a strategy focused on enhancing customer engagement through increased advertising expenditures, signaling a commitment to driving conversions. Conversely, the bear case presents a sobering outlook, as Beyond Inc. is expected to experience declining sales in 2024 despite its rebranding efforts, with substantial reductions in EBITDA estimates raising doubts about its path to profitability. The company faces headwinds from eroding EBITDA margins and a challenging market environment, suggesting that its investments in operational improvements and customer acquisition may not sufficiently offset the anticipated downturn in sales, leading to a potentially precarious financial situation.

