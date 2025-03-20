Insider Purchase: Executive Chair of $SRBK Buys 5,000 Shares

David M Orbach, the Executive Chair of $SRBK, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $57,680. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 188,032 shares of this class of $SRBK stock.

$SRBK Insider Trading Activity

$SRBK insiders have traded $SRBK stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M ORBACH (Executive Chair) has made 8 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $233,223 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM P TAYLOR (CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $41,734 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS LUPO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $23,206

JAMES CASTELLETTI (SVP-Sr. Comm. Lending Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,340

CHRISTOPHER J PRIBULA (President and COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,629

MARY E DAVEY has made 2 purchases buying 475 shares for an estimated $5,533 and 0 sales.

$SRBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SRBK stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

