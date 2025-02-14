Insider Purchase: Executive Chair of $AMTM Buys 100,000 Shares

STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU, the Executive Chair of $AMTM, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $2,080,699. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.2%. Following this trade, they now own 620,893 shares of this class of $AMTM stock.

$AMTM Insider Trading Activity

$AMTM insiders have traded $AMTM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J. DEMETRIOU (Executive Chair) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,080,699

$AMTM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMTM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.

