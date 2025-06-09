Insider Purchase: Exec Chairman of $RFL Buys 12,299,207 Shares

HOWARD S JONAS, the Exec Chairman of $RFL, bought 12,299,207 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $15,742,984. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 12,299,207 shares of this class of $RFL stock.

$RFL Insider Trading Activity

$RFL insiders have traded $RFL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD S JONAS (Exec Chairman, CEO & President) has made 3 purchases buying 13,080,457 shares for an estimated $16,742,984 and 0 sales.

$RFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $RFL stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

