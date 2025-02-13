Insider Purchase: Exec Chairman of $FORA Buys 1,747 Shares

Max C Wygod, the Exec Chairman of $FORA, bought 1,747 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $4,402. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,326,247 shares of this class of $FORA stock.

$FORA Insider Trading Activity

$FORA insiders have traded $FORA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAX C WYGOD (Exec Chairman, CEO & President) has made 4 purchases buying 15,867 shares for an estimated $42,249 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $FORA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.