Insider Purchase: Exec. Chairman of the Board of $RHP Buys 8,231 Shares

COLIN V REED, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of $RHP, bought 8,231 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $802,851. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.0%. Following this trade, they now own 832,260 shares of this class of $RHP stock.

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 15,040 shares for an estimated $1,562,668 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640

ALVIN L JR BOWLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,373 shares for an estimated $142,484.

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/09.

