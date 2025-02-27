Insider Purchase: Exec. Chairman of the Board of $RHP Buys 8,231 Shares

COLIN V REED, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of $RHP, bought 8,231 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $802,851. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.0%. Following this trade, they now own 832,260 shares of this class of $RHP stock.
$RHP Insider Trading Activity
$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 15,040 shares for an estimated $1,562,668 and 0 sales.
- FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640
- ALVIN L JR BOWLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,373 shares for an estimated $142,484.
$RHP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 716,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,811,153
- HAMLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 624,326 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,142,174
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 454,922 shares (+946.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,466,561
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC removed 306,075 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,935,865
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 293,403 shares (+343.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,613,669
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 274,252 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,615,453
- ADELANTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 269,623 shares (+340.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,132,463
$RHP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 09/09.
