Insider Purchase: EVP of $SGHT Buys 10,000 Shares

Manohar K. Raheja, the EVP of $SGHT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $27,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.4%. Following this trade, they now own 145,000 shares of this class of $SGHT stock.

$SGHT Insider Trading Activity

$SGHT insiders have traded $SGHT stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STAFFAN ENCRANTZ has made 1 purchase buying 551,802 shares for an estimated $2,058,221 and 1 sale selling 551,802 shares for an estimated $2,058,221 .

and 1 sale selling 551,802 shares for an estimated . MATTHEW LINK (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 84,022 shares for an estimated $489,778 .

. PAUL BADAWI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,782 shares for an estimated $192,767 .

. MANOHAR K. RAHEJA (EVP, Research & Development) has made 6 purchases buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $111,473 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALISON BAUERLEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,232 shares for an estimated $97,169 .

. JEREMY B. HAYDEN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,474 shares for an estimated $71,938 .

. DAVID BADAWI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,530 shares for an estimated $57,474 .

. SAM BOONG PARK (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,403 shares for an estimated $20,690

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $SGHT stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.