Insider Purchase: EVP of $SAIC Buys 100 Shares

Srinivas Attili, the EVP of $SAIC, bought 100 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $11,175. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 11,636 shares of this class of $SAIC stock.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $88,912 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) has made 2 purchases buying 747 shares for an estimated $81,872 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290

JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $22,516 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

$SAIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/26/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

$SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $129.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $124.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 12/02/2024

