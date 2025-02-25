News & Insights

QNBC

Insider Purchase: EVP of $QNBC Buys 1,500 Shares

February 25, 2025 — 03:01 pm EST

Jeffrey Lehocky, the EVP of $QNBC, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $52,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 60.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,998 shares of this class of $QNBC stock.

$QNBC Insider Trading Activity

$QNBC insiders have traded $QNBC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY LEHOCKY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $121,060 and 0 sales.
  • RANDY S. BIMES has made 3 purchases buying 759 shares for an estimated $23,968 and 0 sales.
  • JENNIFER L MANN has made 3 purchases buying 692 shares for an estimated $21,968 and 0 sales.
  • KENNETH F JR BROWN purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968
  • AUTUMN R BAYLES purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968
  • W RANDALL STAUFFER purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968
  • SCOTT R STEVENSON purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968
  • LAURIE BERGMAN purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968
  • RANAJOY RAY-CHAUDHURI purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968
  • GERALD E GORSKI purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

$QNBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $QNBC stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

QNBC

