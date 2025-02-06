Insider Purchase: EVP of $QCRH Buys 1,094 Shares

Nicole A Lee, the EVP of $QCRH, bought 1,094 shares of the company on 01-29-2025 for an estimated $85,840. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 139.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,881 shares of this class of $QCRH stock.

$QCRH Insider Trading Activity

$QCRH insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840

NICK W ANDERSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $55,305 .

. MARIE Z. ZIEGLER purchased 80 shares for an estimated $6,510

$QCRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $QCRH stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

