Insider Purchase: EVP of $QCRH Buys 1,094 Shares

Nicole A Lee, the EVP of $QCRH, bought 1,094 shares of the company on 01-29-2025 for an estimated $85,840. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 139.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,881 shares of this class of $QCRH stock.
$QCRH Insider Trading Activity
$QCRH insiders have traded $QCRH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QCRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLE A LEE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) purchased 1,094 shares for an estimated $85,840
- NICK W ANDERSON (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $55,305.
- MARIE Z. ZIEGLER purchased 80 shares for an estimated $6,510
$QCRH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $QCRH stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 124,113 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,188,085
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 116,719 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,640,707
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 98,064 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,259,677
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 95,867 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,097,034
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 91,045 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,740,061
- ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC removed 83,792 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,203,121
- FMR LLC removed 55,438 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,104,075
