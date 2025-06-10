Insider Purchase: EVP of $NBBK Buys 1,000 Shares

PAUL A EVANGELISTA, the EVP of $NBBK, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $16,291. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.3%. Following this trade, they now own 24,066 shares of this class of $NBBK stock.

$NBBK Insider Trading Activity

$NBBK insiders have traded $NBBK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOPE PASCUCCI purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $741,108

JOSEPH P CAMPANELLI (President & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $149,328 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANCIS ORFANELLO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $85,450

PAUL A EVANGELISTA (EVP, Dir Spec. Bank. Ctr.) has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,661 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEAN-PIERRE LAPOINTE (EVP and CFO) purchased 900 shares for an estimated $16,965

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NBBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $NBBK stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.