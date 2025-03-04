Insider Purchase: EVP of $MTDR Buys 700 Shares

William Thomas Elsener, the EVP of $MTDR, bought 700 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $31,969. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 110,447 shares of this class of $MTDR stock.

$MTDR Insider Trading Activity

$MTDR insiders have traded $MTDR stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 32 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH WM FORAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $887,780 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VAN H II SINGLETON (President-Land, A&D, Planning) has made 3 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $209,230 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER P CALVERT (EVP and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 3,300 shares for an estimated $171,291 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM THOMAS ELSENER (EVP, Reservoir Engineering) has made 4 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $154,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN J WILLEY (EVP and CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,950 shares for an estimated $149,057 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN M WARD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,620

BRYAN A ERMAN (EVP, GC and Head of M&A) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,340 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN W STETSON (EVP-Production) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $104,390 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHELLEY F APPEL has made 3 purchases buying 800 shares for an estimated $41,251 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL W HARVEY purchased 600 shares for an estimated $33,120

MONIKA U EHRMAN has made 2 purchases buying 485 shares for an estimated $25,878 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT GAINES BATY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,290

ROBERT T MACALIK (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,125

$MTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $MTDR stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

