Insider Purchase: EVP of $JELD Buys 20,000 Shares

Matthew Meier, the EVP of $JELD, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $114,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 54.0%. Following this trade, they now own 57,042 shares of this class of $JELD stock.

$JELD Insider Trading Activity

$JELD insiders have traded $JELD stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 40 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JELD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. TURTLE has made 38 purchases buying 1,615,000 shares for an estimated $14,920,764 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID G NORD purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $119,166

MATTHEW MEIER (EVP, CDIO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $114,600

$JELD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $JELD stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

