Insider Purchase: EVP of $INGN Buys 3,000 Shares

Michael J. Bourque, the EVP of $INGN, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $24,960. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 47,646 shares of this class of $INGN stock.

$INGN Insider Trading Activity

$INGN insiders have traded $INGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN RAYMOND MERRILL SMITH (CEO and President) purchased 11,709 shares for an estimated $100,245

$INGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $INGN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

