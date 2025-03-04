Insider Purchase: EVP of $INGN Buys 3,000 Shares

Michael J. Bourque, the EVP of $INGN, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $24,960. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 47,646 shares of this class of $INGN stock.
$INGN Insider Trading Activity
$INGN insiders have traded $INGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN RAYMOND MERRILL SMITH (CEO and President) purchased 11,709 shares for an estimated $100,245
- MICHAEL J. BOURQUE (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $24,960
$INGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $INGN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 856,403 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,853,215
- MEROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 397,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,852,927
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 269,076 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,467,426
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 259,308 shares (+499.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,377,854
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 231,219 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,120,278
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 210,961 shares (+141.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,934,512
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 199,632 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,830,625
