Insider Purchase: EVP of $GERN Buys 15,000 Shares

Scott Alan Samuels, the EVP of $GERN, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $24,150. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 128.4%. Following this trade, they now own 26,682 shares of this class of $GERN stock.

$GERN Insider Trading Activity

$GERN insiders have traded $GERN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ZIEGLER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,000

SCOTT ALAN SAMUELS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $24,150

JOHN A SCARLETT (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $22,062

$GERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $GERN stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

