Insider Purchase: EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of $ORN Buys 5,000 Shares

Edward Chipman Earle, the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of $ORN, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $27,491. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.8%. Following this trade, they now own 91,234 shares of this class of $ORN stock.
$ORN Insider Trading Activity
$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,841 and 0 sales.
$ORN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,536,664 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,263,747
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 640,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,695,495
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 594,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,431,338
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 536,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,936,041
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,298,500
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 396,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,907,319
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 365,063 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,675,911
