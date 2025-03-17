Insider Purchase: EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of $ORN Buys 5,000 Shares

Edward Chipman Earle, the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of $ORN, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $27,491. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.8%. Following this trade, they now own 91,234 shares of this class of $ORN stock.

$ORN Insider Trading Activity

$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,841 and 0 sales.

$ORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

