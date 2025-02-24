News & Insights

Insider Purchase: EVP of $DENN Buys 950 Shares

February 24, 2025

Monigo Saygbay-Hallie, the EVP of $DENN, bought 950 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $4,831. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 950.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,050 shares of this class of $DENN stock.

$DENN Insider Trading Activity

$DENN insiders have traded $DENN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DENN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER D BODE (President, COO) purchased 9,740 shares for an estimated $49,804
  • KELLI VALADE (CEO) purchased 9,700 shares for an estimated $49,722
  • MONIGO SAYGBAY-HALLIE (EVP, Chief People Officer) purchased 950 shares for an estimated $4,831

$DENN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $DENN stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

