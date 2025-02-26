Insider Purchase: EVP & COO of $CDP Buys 1,000 Shares

Britt A. Snider, the EVP & COO of $CDP, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $26,930. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 50.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,000 shares of this class of $CDP stock.

$CDP Insider Trading Activity

$CDP insiders have traded $CDP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN E BUDORICK (PRESIDENT/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,854 shares for an estimated $1,164,897 .

. BRITT A. SNIDER (EVP & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $56,337 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW T MYERS (SVP-CAO & CONTROLLER) sold 500 shares for an estimated $16,160

$CDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $CDP stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

