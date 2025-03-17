Insider Purchase: EVP of $CMPR Buys 5,000 Shares

Sean Edward Quinn, the EVP of $CMPR, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $207,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 32.8%. Following this trade, they now own 20,224 shares of this class of $CMPR stock.

$CMPR Insider Trading Activity

$CMPR insiders have traded $CMPR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 316,056 shares for an estimated $25,000,029 .

. SEAN EDWARD QUINN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $207,500

$CMPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CMPR stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

