Insider Purchase: EVP & CIO of $LTC Buys 3,000 Shares

DAVID M BOITANO, the EVP & CIO of $LTC, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $103,859. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 31.2%. Following this trade, they now own 12,626 shares of this class of $LTC stock.

$LTC Insider Trading Activity

$LTC insiders have traded $LTC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M BOITANO (EVP & CIO) has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $346,260 and 0 sales.

$LTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $LTC stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

