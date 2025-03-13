Insider Purchase: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $MTN Buys 185 Shares

Angela A Korch, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $MTN, bought 185 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $29,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 2,956 shares of this class of $MTN stock.
$MTN Insider Trading Activity
$MTN insiders have traded $MTN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT A KATZ (Exec. Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,296 shares for an estimated $1,635,914.
- JOHN F SORTE sold 1,670 shares for an estimated $289,026
- PETER A VAUGHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $192,005.
- ANGELA A KORCH (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 350 shares for an estimated $58,160 and 0 sales.
$MTN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $MTN stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,134,539 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,669,335
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 616,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,535,744
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,145,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 344,095 shares (+170.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,500,607
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 331,534 shares (+145.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,146,048
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 310,093 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,126,932
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 302,161 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,640,079
