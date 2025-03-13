Insider Purchase: EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $MTN Buys 185 Shares

Angela A Korch, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of $MTN, bought 185 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $29,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 2,956 shares of this class of $MTN stock.

$MTN Insider Trading Activity

$MTN insiders have traded $MTN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A KATZ (Exec. Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,296 shares for an estimated $1,635,914 .

. JOHN F SORTE sold 1,670 shares for an estimated $289,026

PETER A VAUGHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $192,005 .

. ANGELA A KORCH (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 350 shares for an estimated $58,160 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $MTN stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.