News & Insights

Stocks
AMD

Insider Purchase: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $AMD Buys 4,645 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

PHILIP GUIDO, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $AMD, bought 4,645 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $499,616. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 33,522 shares of this class of $AMD stock.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 316,496 shares for an estimated $46,595,010.
  • FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301
  • PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,139 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.