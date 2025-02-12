Insider Purchase: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $AMD Buys 4,645 Shares

PHILIP GUIDO, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $AMD, bought 4,645 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $499,616. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 33,522 shares of this class of $AMD stock.

$AMD Insider Trading Activity

$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 316,496 shares for an estimated $46,595,010 .

. FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301

PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

$AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,139 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

