Insider Purchase: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $AMD Buys 4,645 Shares

PHILIP GUIDO, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $AMD, bought 4,645 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $499,616. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 33,522 shares of this class of $AMD stock.
$AMD Insider Trading Activity
$AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 316,496 shares for an estimated $46,595,010.
- FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301
- PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,139 institutional investors add shares of $AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 15,190,985 shares (+75.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,492,536,818
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 10,308,519 shares (-47.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,245,166,010
- FMR LLC removed 5,911,340 shares (-18.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $969,932,667
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,576,820 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $552,834,087
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 4,334,407 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $523,553,021
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,118,622 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $675,783,497
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,103,206 shares (+196.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $673,254,040
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AMD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 01/21, 01/08, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.