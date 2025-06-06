Insider Purchase: EVP - CFO of $FXNC Buys 1,000 Shares

Brad E Schwartz, the EVP - CFO of $FXNC, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $19,650. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.3%. Following this trade, they now own 4,000 shares of this class of $FXNC stock.
$FXNC Insider Trading Activity
$FXNC insiders have traded $FXNC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FXNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRAD E SCHWARTZ (EVP - CFO) has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $79,020 and 0 sales.
$FXNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $FXNC stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC removed 125,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,811,211
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 99,901 shares (+301.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,242,777
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 78,029 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,751,751
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 76,007 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,706,357
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 75,481 shares (+438.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,694,548
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 31,826 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $714,493
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 26,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $598,427
