Insider Purchase: EVP of $CBNK Buys 126 Shares

Dominic C Canuso, the EVP of $CBNK, bought 126 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $3,654. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,126 shares of this class of $CBNK stock.

$CBNK Insider Trading Activity

$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367

DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $65,628 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.

$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

