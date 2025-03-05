Insider Purchase: EVP of $CBNK Buys 126 Shares

Dominic C Canuso, the EVP of $CBNK, bought 126 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $3,654. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,126 shares of this class of $CBNK stock.
$CBNK Insider Trading Activity
$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367
- DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $65,628 and 0 sales.
- STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.
$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 253,819 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,233,841
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 229,232 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,533,112
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 97,258 shares (+213.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,853
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 77,609 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,211,856
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 71,627 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,041,369
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 70,420 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,006,970
- HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC added 41,798 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,191,243
