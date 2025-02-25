Insider Purchase: EVP and General Counsel of $UTZ Buys 1,395 Shares

Theresa Robbins Shea, the EVP and General Counsel of $UTZ, bought 1,395 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $19,962. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.8%. Following this trade, they now own 51,271 shares of this class of $UTZ stock.

$UTZ Insider Trading Activity

$UTZ insiders have traded $UTZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLIER HOLDINGS, LLC CC sold 2,815,404 shares for an estimated $48,678,335

CARY DEVORE (EVP, Chief Op & Transform Ofc) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $519,498

HOWARD A FRIEDMAN (CEO) purchased 3,525 shares for an estimated $49,911

THERESA ROBBINS SHEA (EVP and General Counsel) purchased 1,395 shares for an estimated $19,962

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $UTZ stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.